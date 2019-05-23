By NewsDesk @bactiman63
Congenital syphilis
The Thailand Public Health Ministry is reporting at least 249 congenital syphilis cases this year, according to a report from the Strait Times.
“The babies were affected because their mothers were infected,” the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Sukhum Karnchanapimai said.
Dr Sukhum said between Jan 1 and May 13 this year, 3,080 people of all ages were diagnosed with syphilis.
Congenital syphilis is a preventable condition that results from untreated syphilis during pregnancy. Potential consequences for the infected baby include stillbirth, neonatal death, blindness, deafness and skeletal deformations.
Dengue update
In addition, the Public Health Ministry reports in the first five months of this year, there were more than 20,000 dengue patients.
The Chiang Rai Times reports that Dr. Sukhum Kanjanaphimai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health said 52 percent of 20,733 dengue patients were students.
Health officials are asking parents and teachers to eliminate breeding grounds of the Aedes larvae at houses and schools to prevent dengue fever from spreading during the new school term.
