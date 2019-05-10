Thailand: Syphilis in young people rising at ‘alarming rate’, Dengue deaths

Syphilis

Thailand health authorities are reporting an alarming increase in syphilis among Thai teens and young adults, according to a Chiang Rai Times report.

The director-general of the DDC, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said the rising rate of syphilis infections reflects the increasing prevalence of unsafe sex practices, which heightens the risk of contracting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

“Our data shows that 36.9% of new syphilis infections recorded last year were found among those aged between 15 to 24,” said Dr Suwanchai.

Dengue deaths

Twenty-seven people have died from dengue hemorrhagic fever in Thailand so far this year, the highest fatality rate for the same time period in the past five years, The Nation reports.

According to the Bureau of Epidemiology, 18,000 people were infected with the dengue fever virus from January 1 to May 1 this year, and 27 of them, including 12 children, had died.

It was estimated there would be about 10,000 new cases of dengue fever a month or about 95,000 dengue fever patients nationwide for the whole of this year, warned Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr Supakit Sirilak.





